Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ooma by 32.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ooma by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ooma by 63.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 57,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,051. The firm has a market cap of $403.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. Ooma has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.