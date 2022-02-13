Opacity Reaches Market Cap of $17.79 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. Opacity has a total market cap of $17.79 million and $132,559.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00105440 BTC.

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

