Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 734,686 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.05.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
