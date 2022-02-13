Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 734,686 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Oragenics by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,008,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 641,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 512,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

