Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $180.49 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $180.49 million and $707,758.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00037403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00105368 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

