Orchard Therapeutics’ (ORTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.
NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 562,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,190. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.08.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
