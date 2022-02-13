Orchard Therapeutics’ (ORTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 562,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,190. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

