Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTR opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

