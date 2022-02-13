PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.49. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,652 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

