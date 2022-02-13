PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.49. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 3,652 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.
The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
