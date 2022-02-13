Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Park City Group Company Profile
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
