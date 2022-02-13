Park City Group (PCYG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.