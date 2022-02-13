PayPie Hits Market Cap of $698,052.46 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $698,052.46 and $1,577.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00037633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00105641 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

