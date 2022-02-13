PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis.
PBF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 4,212,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.22. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
