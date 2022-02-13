PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974 in the last 90 days. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

