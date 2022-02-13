PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 3.2%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.12 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 219,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 147,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £39.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.85.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Further Reading

