PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 3.2%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.12 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 219,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 147,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.85).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £39.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.85.
About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)
Further Reading
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.