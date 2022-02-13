PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 14,061 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 793,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,180,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $183.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

