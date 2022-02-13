Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Invests $128,000 in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $1,536,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at $309,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.