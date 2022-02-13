Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.10.

PTON opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $563,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

