Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of PENN opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

