Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NYSE MDC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.