Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $17,420,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.42 and a 200-day moving average of $624.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

