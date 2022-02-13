Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,777 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $54.01 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

