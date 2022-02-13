Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Arco Platform worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period.
Arco Platform stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arco Platform Limited has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $591.97 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Arco Platform Profile
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
