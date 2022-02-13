Performance Food Group Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

PFGC opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

