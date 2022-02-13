Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 988.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perrigo worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 40.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

