Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

