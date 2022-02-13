PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Announces Earnings Results

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 19,720.00% and a negative return on equity of 188.55%.

Shares of PETV stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.61. PetVivo has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PetVivo during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.