PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS.

PG&E stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 634,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.