Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $15,116.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,756,438 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

