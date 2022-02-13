Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PECO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,019. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $315,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.