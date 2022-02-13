Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $95.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,219.85 or 0.99952033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.22 or 0.00242007 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00152071 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00296233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,786,562 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

