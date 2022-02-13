Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.39 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $19,447,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.