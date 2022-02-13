PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Reaches $383,832.75

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $383,832.75 and $609.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

