Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAA. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.04.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

