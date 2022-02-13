Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 328,879 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 173.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,879 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $81,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,433 shares of company stock valued at $25,007,318 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Truist Financial began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

