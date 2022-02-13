Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Analog Devices worth $188,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $153.90 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

