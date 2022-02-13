Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the period. Natera accounts for about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $117,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Natera by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.14.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

