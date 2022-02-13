Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $54 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 646,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $79,327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $15,580,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.