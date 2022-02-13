Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 139,521 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,521 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Signature Bank worth $58,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $336.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $205.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.12.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

