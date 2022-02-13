Point72 Europe London LLP Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

