Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Ballard Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

