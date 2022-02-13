Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TR opened at $33.60 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

