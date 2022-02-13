Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 524,677 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524,677 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,844 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

BNS stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

