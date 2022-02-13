Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 1.37% of AEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $3.07 on Friday. AEye Inc has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts predict that AEye Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIDR shares. Roth Capital began coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

