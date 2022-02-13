Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amedisys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $310.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

