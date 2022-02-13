Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 736,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at $6,599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

