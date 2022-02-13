Polker Price Tops $0.0721 on Exchanges (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Polker has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Polker has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $878,299.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

