Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €99.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($114.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAH3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($100.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($137.93) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($114.94) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($108.05) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($120.69) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Porsche Automobil stock traded up €2.20 ($2.53) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €87.84 ($100.97). 1,011,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.54 and a 200 day moving average of €85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €59.74 ($68.67) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($117.24).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

