Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 15th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:POAHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 428,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.37.
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
