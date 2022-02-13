Port Capital LLC Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,374 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $45,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 840,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

