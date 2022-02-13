Port Capital LLC Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Port Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $137,393,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

