Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $153.42 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Workiva comprises 8.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Workiva worth $153,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 933,433 shares of company stock worth $140,841,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

