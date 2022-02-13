Precision Drilling’s (PD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lowered Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$67.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.